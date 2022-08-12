Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Denmark: TotalEnergies Adds Two Months to Maersk Drilling's Jack-up Rig Term

August 12, 2022

Denmark-based offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling said Friday that TotalEnergies EP Denmark A/S had exercised an option to add two months to the accommodation services work scope for the jack-up rig Maersk Interceptor in the Danish North Sea. 

The contract extension will start in November 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract. Two two-month options remain on the contract.

Maersk Interceptor is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea. It was delivered in 2013 and is currently operating offshore Denmark. The financial details were not disclosed.

