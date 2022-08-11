Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Osprey Group Names Massey Head of Heavy Lift Division

August 11, 2022

UK-based Osprey Group has appointed Simon Massey as the new Managing Director of its Heavy Lift division. 

Massey comes to the business with more than 35 years’ industry experience gained from a range of companies, most recently Sarens UK, Weldex and DeMag, where he earned a reputation and respect from clients and competitors, Osprey said.

“This is something I’ve been building up to – leading a team of people who want to find new ways we can use heavy lift equipment, safely, for the much larger and heavier assets we’re having to transport and install now, in every sector," Massey said.

Osprey Group said has opened new premises in the UK recently and is deploying its owner-operated fleet of cranes, barges, and SPMTs in support of ever-more complex projects. 

“I’m looking forward to engaging with clients as soon as possible on their plans, to show how our heavy lift equipment can be configured and deployed in ways that can even reduce project costs," Massey said.


