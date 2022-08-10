Velesto Upgrades Two Jack-Up Rigs

Malaysian offshore drilling firm Velesto said Wednesday it had completed "the offline capabilities upgrading works" for NAGA 5 and NAGA 6, making the two rigs - the first Malaysian jack-up drilling rigs to be equipped with offline capabilities.

According to Velesto, the offline capabilities on the two jack-up rigs will reduce the total time spent on wells as the rigs can do multiple scopes of activities while drilling.

With fewer rig days per well, it will help to bring down the overall drilling project costs for clients and indirectly reduce the industry’s emission footprint.

Earlier this year, NAGA 5 and NAGA 6 secured work orders with PTTEP HK Offshore Limited and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, respectively. NAGA 5 started its operations in July 2022 while NAGA 6 is expected to begin operations towards the end of August 2022 within Malaysia upon the completion of the upgrades.

President of Velesto, Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim said, “We are pleased to have completed the upgrading works for NAGA 5 and NAGA 6. This is the first time that Velesto has carried out upgrades for its jack-up rigs. Given the current upward trend in the drilling segment, the successful completion could not be timelier."

Naga 5 - Credit: Velesto