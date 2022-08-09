Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Serica Energy, Kistos Abandon Merger Talks

August 9, 2022

Credit: Serica Energy
Credit: Serica Energy

British oil and gas group Serica Energy and energy investment firm Kistos said on Tuesday they do not intend to make firm offers for each other, after the two sides failed to agree on a revised proposal.

Earlier in July, Serica approached Kistos with a cash-and-stock offer of 483 pence per Kistos share, which was rejected by the investment company's board.

Later, Serica rejected a revised merger proposal from Kistos at a valuation of nearly 1.2 billion pounds ($1.45 billion), saying it undervalued the group. Read full story

"Kistos plc is disappointed that, despite repeated attempts by Kistos, the Board of Serica Energy plc has failed to engage meaningfully either with respect to Kistos' proposed offer for Serica or the terms of Serica's offer for Kistos," Kistos said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8256 pounds)

(Reuters - Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Energy Activity UKCS Mergers And Acquisitions


