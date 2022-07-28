Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Cenovus Energy Profit Jumps 11-fold

July 28, 2022

(File photo: Cenovus Energy)
(File photo: Cenovus Energy)

Cenovus Energy Inc on Thursday reported a near 11-fold surge in second-quarter profit, helped by its purchase of rival Husky and rising energy prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices have scaled multi-year records this year as Western sanctions against major exporter Russia squeezed an already under-supplied market. Brent crude, the global benchmark was trading at over $108 a barrel on Thursday.

Cenovus, which completed its purchase of Husky in January to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, said its production fell to 761,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 765,900 boepd a year earlier.

The production decline was due to a planned turnaround at its Christina Lake facility, the company said.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's net earnings rose to C$2.43 billion ($1.90 billion), or C$1.19 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, from C$224 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.


($1 = 1.2815 Canadian dollars)

(Reuters - Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Cenovus Energy Profit Jumps 11-fold

