Ex-BP Upstream Head to Become APA Chairman

July 15, 2022

Lamar McKay - Credit: APA
Oil and gas company APA Corporation has elected Lamar McKay as the next chairman of the board. 

McKay's election follows the announcement by current chairman John E. Lowe of his decision to retire. Following a transition period, the change will be effective Sept. 1. 

McKay, 63, was appointed  to the APA board in Feb. 2021 and has served on the Corporate  Responsibility, Governance, and Nominating Committee and the Management Development and Compensation Committee.

Prior to joining the APA board, he served as the chief transition officer of BP PLC (BP) from October 2019  until his retirement in December 2020. He previously served as BP’s deputy chief executive officer since February 2016. Before that role,  from January 2013, McKay was the chief executive of BP’s worldwide upstream business. He was also chairman and president of BP America,  Inc. and executive vice president of BP since January 2009. He began his career in 1980 with Amoco (now BP).

“We are pleased to announce Lamar will be assuming the role of APA board chair following my retirement,” said Mr. Lowe. “Lamar is a respected leader in the industry, with over 40 years of international natural gas and oil experience, and his appointment is a testament to his excellent working relationship with all of our board and senior management. On behalf of  the entire board, we welcome Lamar as our next board chair.”

Lowe, 63, has served on the APA board since 2013, and also serves as a member of the board of directors for Phillips 66 and TC Energy Corporation.  Prior to joining the APA board, he held a series of executive positions with ConocoPhillips, including executive vice president, Exploration  & Production; executive vice president, Commercial; and executive vice president, Planning, Strategy, and Corporate Affairs. He is a former board member of Agrium Inc. (now Nutrien), Chevron Phillips Chemical  Co. LLC, DCP Midstream LLC and DCP Midstream GP, LLC, the general partner of DCP Midstream Partners LP.

"We would like to thank  John for his longstanding service to APA, as board chair since 2015, and as a director since 2013,” said Mr. McKay. “John’s leadership helped guide the company through some of the most challenging years of its  68-year history. We greatly appreciate his vision, strategic guidance and commitment and wish him the best in his future efforts,” said McKay.


People Activity North America People and Companies


