Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CIP, Tokyu Land Corporation Partner Up to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Japan

July 14, 2022

Credit:Fokke Baarssen/AdobeStock
Credit:Fokke Baarssen/AdobeStock

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Tokyu Land Corporation (TLC) said Thursday they were teaming up to develop the Aomori South offshore wind project, located in northern Japan.

The two companies have formed a new joint venture firm Aomori South Offshore Wind GK, which is developing the site in anticipation of participating in the upcoming auction.

"A joint project team is leading the development of the project, drawing on TLC’s strong track record of revitalizing local communities and extensive renewable energy expertise in Japan, and CIP’s strong capabilities in offshore wind development and the procurement and financing of large-scale renewable energy projects across the globe," CIP said.

The Japanese government is targeting 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and between 30 to 45 GW by 2040 as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Worth noting, Japan's first commercial-scale offshore wind project saw the first offshore wind turbine installed earlier this month. Read more here.

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia


Trending Offshore News

Research vessel at the Taylor Energy oil spill site offshore of Louisiana pre-containment. (Photo: NOAA)

One Million Gallons Collected from US' Longest Running Oil...
Offshore
Credit: Yunneng (File photo)

Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project Suffers Delay as...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

CIP, Tokyu Land Corporation Partner Up to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Japan

CIP, Tokyu Land Corporation Partner Up to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Japan

Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Centus Marine

Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Centus Marine

Aibel to Build, Heerema to Install Offshore Converter Stations for Ørsted's 2.85 GW Wind Farm

Aibel to Build, Heerema to Install Offshore Converter Stations for Ørsted's 2.85 GW Wind Farm

Libya's Oil Chief Rejects Sacking, Says Govt Mandate Expired

Libya's Oil Chief Rejects Sacking, Says Govt Mandate Expired

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine