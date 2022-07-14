CIP, Tokyu Land Corporation Partner Up to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Japan

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Tokyu Land Corporation (TLC) said Thursday they were teaming up to develop the Aomori South offshore wind project, located in northern Japan.

The two companies have formed a new joint venture firm Aomori South Offshore Wind GK, which is developing the site in anticipation of participating in the upcoming auction.

"A joint project team is leading the development of the project, drawing on TLC’s strong track record of revitalizing local communities and extensive renewable energy expertise in Japan, and CIP’s strong capabilities in offshore wind development and the procurement and financing of large-scale renewable energy projects across the globe," CIP said.

The Japanese government is targeting 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and between 30 to 45 GW by 2040 as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

