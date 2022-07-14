Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Centus Marine

July 14, 2022

Credit: Strategic Marine
Credit: Strategic Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a 42m Fast Crew Boat (FCB) to repeat client Centus Marine, the fourth vessel delivered to the offshore marine service provider in the last two years.

"The 42m FCB has been designed to meet the specific requirements of oil majors, its station-keeping and maneuvering capability have been enhanced with a tunnel thruster installed at the bow," the shipbuilder said .

Powered by three Cummins KTA50 engines, the FCB completed its sea trials last month , cruising at 30 knots and reaching top speeds of more than 31 knots. 

According to Strategic Marine, the vessel can carry up to 100 personnel in spacious business class recliner seats with dedicated luggage racks and an accommodation area that offers 12 berths in seven cabins. 

The new vessel also offers bow boarding, an enlarged wheelhouse, and incorporated a large deck storage area with wide walkways.

 

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Crew Transfer Vessels Fast Crew Boats


Trending Offshore News

Research vessel at the Taylor Energy oil spill site offshore of Louisiana pre-containment. (Photo: NOAA)

One Million Gallons Collected from US' Longest Running Oil...
Offshore
Credit: Yunneng (File photo)

Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project Suffers Delay as...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

CIP, Tokyu Land Corporation Partner Up to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Japan

CIP, Tokyu Land Corporation Partner Up to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Japan

Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Centus Marine

Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Centus Marine

Aibel to Build, Heerema to Install Offshore Converter Stations for Ørsted's 2.85 GW Wind Farm

Aibel to Build, Heerema to Install Offshore Converter Stations for Ørsted's 2.85 GW Wind Farm

Libya's Oil Chief Rejects Sacking, Says Govt Mandate Expired

Libya's Oil Chief Rejects Sacking, Says Govt Mandate Expired

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine