BP Hires CGG for Seismic Work Offshore Egypt

July 5, 2022

French seismic data processing company CGG said Tuesday it had won a contract with BP and its JV Partner Pharaonic Petroleum Co for the 3D seismic imaging of the first OBN survey ever conducted in the Nile delta covering the Atoll and Atoll North fields, offshore Egypt. 

CGG said it would deliver the highest-quality 3D seismic images of pre-Messinian targets with greater velocity model detail, image bandwidth and AVO reliability for improved field development planning and near-field exploration. 

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “This new 3D OBN imaging project is the first of its kind in the Nile delta. With our in-depth geological knowledge of the region, based on our 35-year operating experience in Egypt, and our industry-leading OBS imaging technology, I have every confidence in CGG’s ability to overcome the seismic imaging challenges in this area and deliver the best possible subsurface insight to BP and joint-venture partners at Atoll.”

