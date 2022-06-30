Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Oil Workers' Strike on Equinor's Platforms Could Shut 4% of Norway's Oil Output

June 30, 2022

Credit - Harald Pettersen - Copyright - Equinor - Gudrun platform
Credit - Harald Pettersen - Copyright - Equinor - Gudrun platform

Some 74 Norwegian offshore oil workers at Equinor's Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East offshore platforms will go on strike from July 5, the Lederne trade union said on Thursday, likely shutting about 4% of Norway's oil production.

The announcement by Lederne, the smallest of Norway's three oil workers' unions, follows a vote by its members to reject a wage deal negotiated with oil companies.

Lederne, which negotiates on behalf of 1,300 members, said the planned strike would have virtually no impact on gas output, at a time of tight supply in Europe, because these platforms almost exclusively produce oil.

Lederne could gradually involve more members in strike action.

"Our members are key personnel that control production, so when they are taken out on strike, it would be normal for the employer to shut down the platforms," union leader Audun Ingvartsen told Reuters.

Equinor could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gudrun produced 45,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2021, while Oseberg East produced 5,600 boed and Oseberg South 32,000 boed, which altogether accounts for about 4% of Norway's oil output, official data shows.

Lederne negotiated a deal this month with the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) but sought approval from members before any formal endorsement of the deal.  

Members of a separate union, Safe, have accepted the deal, the mediator added, averting strike among its members. Norway's third oil union, Industri Energi, signed off on an agreement this month and will not be going on strike.

NOG was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Norway pumps just over 4 million boed, half in the form of crude and other liquids and half from natural gas, making it a major global energy supplier.

In 2020, Lederne called a strike that cut Norway's output by around 330,000 boed, or about 8% of Norway's total oil and gas production.

(Reuters - Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik, editing by Jason Neely)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production People & Companies


Trending Offshore News

The helicopter crashed near the Sagar Kiran jack-up rig - File photo: ONGC

Update: Four Dead as Helicopter with 9 Aboard Crashes Near...
Energy
Deepwater Atlas - Credit: Transocean

Transocean Takes Delivery of World's First 8th Generation...
Offshore

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

State Agency Wants Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Australia's Giant LNG Plant

State Agency Wants Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Australia's Giant LNG Plant

Gazprom Cancels Dividend for First Time Since 1998. Shares Drop

Gazprom Cancels Dividend for First Time Since 1998. Shares Drop

Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Petrobras Extends Reservoir Characterization Services Contract with CGG

Petrobras Extends Reservoir Characterization Services Contract with CGG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine