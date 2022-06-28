SBM Offshore's Treasurer and IR Head Joins Jadestone Energy as New CFO

Asia-Pacific focused oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has appointed Bert-Jaap Dijkstra as Chief Financial Officer.

Dijkstra will joint Jadestone Energy from SBM Offshore, the Dutch FPSO leasing specialist, effective from September 1, 2022.

In SBM Offshore, Dijkstra held a several finance and management roles since 2013. Most recently he served as Group Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations.

"In this role he has built significant experience of equity and debt capital markets. He has been directly responsible for managing all financing activities for SBM Offshore, including structuring c.US$5 billion in recent project financings, managing the group’s financial risk (including hedging programmes), optimisation of funding sources and corporate finance. He was voted best investor relations professional for the energy services sector in the 2019 Extel and in the 2020 and 2021 Institutional Investor surveys," Jadestone said of its new CFO.

Before his employment at SBM Offshore, Dijkstra held various finance roles in European commercial real estate and also Royal Dutch Shell, where he lived and worked for a period in Southeast Asia as Finance and Planning Manager. Dijkstra holds a MSc degree (with honours) from Wageningen University. He is a Chartered Management Accountant and completed an MBA in Financial Management from MIT Sloan School of Management.

He will relocate with his family to Singapore, in line with Jadestone’s strategy of ensuring that senior management are positioned close to its assets and finance teams in the Asia-Pacific region.

Paul Blakeley, Jadestone Energy President and CEO said:"We’re delighted to welcome Bert-Jaap to the Jadestone team as CFO following a thorough search process.

"He brings deep and relevant experience of capital markets and the upstream sector, and his impressive track record of executing significant financing solutions in the oil and gas industry will be invaluable to Jadestone as we seek further accretive growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Bert-Jaap has already impressed us with his hands-on attitude and his passion for our business. These are the Jadestone qualities we are looking for and, with his open communication style, he will fit well within the leadership team. I look forward to having him on board in September 2022.”

Jadestone's previous CFO Daniel Young, resigned in December 2021, to join Cooper Energy.