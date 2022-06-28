Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted Names APAC Head

June 28, 2022

Per Mejnert Kristensen - Credit: Ørsted
Per Mejnert Kristensen - Credit: Ørsted

Offshore wind giant Ørsted has appointed Per Mejnert Kristensen as new President of its Region Asia Pacific. He will join Ørsted on August 1, 2022, and his taks will be to scale regional business.

Ørsted has its regional commercial hub in Taipei and is currently developing renewable energy projects in Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and Vietnam.

Before joining Ørsted, Per Mejnert Kristensen headed FLSmidth Group’s Asia business as Senior Vice President based in Bangkok, Thailand. FLSmidth is a global supplier to the cement and mining industries.

Ørsted currently has 128 MW in operation at Asia Pacific’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, expects to commission the 900 MW Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan this year, and has a pipeline of multi-gigawatt projects under development in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.

Per Mejnert Kristensen will be based in Ørsted’s Taipei office and work with Ørsted’s Asia-Pacific leadership team and more than 200 employees across the region.

