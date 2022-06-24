Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BP Pays $127M in 2021 Tax for UK North Sea Oil and Gas Output

June 24, 2022

Credit: BP

BP paid $127.3 million in taxes and fees to the British government in 2021 for its oil and gas production in the North Sea, according to a company report.

The figure compares with a net tax refund of $42.3 million the previous year, according to figures released in BP's annual report on payments to governments.

The payments only relate to BP's upstream operations in the country and do not include other corporate taxes such as its retail business.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Edmund Blair)

