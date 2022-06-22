Vallianz to Build Hybrid Heavy Transport Vessel for Ever-growing Offshore Wind Components

Singapore-based shipowner Vallianz has partnered up with Ulstein Design & Solutions B.V, Shift Clean Energy, and Bureau Veritas to design and build a heavy transport vessel (HTV) that will be "the first of its kind in the global offshore wind industry."

The HTV is planned to be deployed for the transportation of structures such as monopiles, jackets, transition pieces and turbine blades to support offshore wind farm projects, as well as heavy structure modules for LNG and carry out floatover operations of offshore structures.

The DP-2 vessel will have zero-emission capability, driven by a hybrid power system consisting of alternative dual-fuelled engines and a fully-classed battery energy storage system.

In addition, the HTV features the ULSTEIN X-BOW design, which, according to the companies involved, contributes to reduced energy consumption and provides more comfortable and safer operations when sailing through waves.

With an overall length of 173.6 meters, the customized ULSTEIN HX120 design will have a free deck length of 145 meters.

"With her large deck area of more than 6,000 square meters and deck strength of 25 tonnes per square meter, the new HTV can carry cargoes of up to 32,000 metric tonnes. This includes very large structures and modules, such as monopiles, transition pieces and jacket foundations," the press announcement released on Wednesday, read.

The design of the HTV is developed by the Dutch design office of Ulstein Group, which is headquartered in Norway. The HTV’s electric battery system is to be provided by a Canadian-based Shift, while the vessel will be classed by Bureau Veritas.

Construction is expected to take up to 26 months, with planned completion by the end of 2024.

To mark the collaboration, representatives from Vallianz, Ulstein, Shift, and Bureau Veritas attended a signing ceremony held at Ulstein’s office in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

Osman Ibrahim, Chairman of Vallianz, said: "In view of the anticipated increase in the size of monopiles and other components for offshore wind farms over the coming years, we believe there will be a growing demand for newer generation vessels like our HTV which can help to facilitate faster installation speed, better project economics and reduction of carbon footprint."



