Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wood Names Gilmartin CEO

June 21, 2022

Ken Gilmartin (Photo: Wood)
Ken Gilmartin (Photo: Wood)

Engineering firm Wood announced Tuesday that it has appointed Ken Gilmartin as chief executive officer (CEO), effective from July 1, 2022.

Gilmartin will succeed Robin Watson, who announced his intention to retire in April 2022. Watson will step down from the board effective July 1, 2022 and will remain with Wood until September 30, 2022 in an advisory role to support the transition.

Following 15 years with Jacobs, Gilmartin joined Wood as chief operating officer in August 2021. In his time at Jacobs, Gilmartin held a variety of executive, operational and project leadership roles. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President of the firm’s People & Places solutions business, responsible for more than half of Jacobs’ overall business portfolio, serving public and private sector clients across a wide range of end markets.

With over 25 years’ experience, Gilmartin has worked internationally throughout his career including leading the delivery of major projects, and running major operations, in Europe, Asia, North America, and the Middle East.

Engineering Industry News People & Companies


Trending Offshore News

Coral South FLNG - Credit: Eni

First Hydrocarbons Introduced into Coral South FLNG...
Offshore
Maersk Drilling's Maersk Voyager drillship was used to make TotalEnergies' Venus discovery offshore Namibia. Photo from Maersk Drilling.

Deepwater Drilling: Venus Puts Southern Africa in the...
Deepwater

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

V-Model in Software Engineering

V-Model in Software Engineering

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Wood Names Gilmartin CEO

Wood Names Gilmartin CEO

Vår Energi Announces New Management Team

Vår Energi Announces New Management Team

Well-Safe Protector inks deal for Ithaca Energy North Sea well Decom Project

Well-Safe Protector inks deal for Ithaca Energy North Sea well Decom Project

James Fisher, Graig debut new Ulstein Twin X-Stern SOV

James Fisher, Graig debut new Ulstein Twin X-Stern SOV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine