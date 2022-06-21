Wood Names Gilmartin CEO

Engineering firm Wood announced Tuesday that it has appointed Ken Gilmartin as chief executive officer (CEO), effective from July 1, 2022.

Gilmartin will succeed Robin Watson, who announced his intention to retire in April 2022. Watson will step down from the board effective July 1, 2022 and will remain with Wood until September 30, 2022 in an advisory role to support the transition.

Following 15 years with Jacobs, Gilmartin joined Wood as chief operating officer in August 2021. In his time at Jacobs, Gilmartin held a variety of executive, operational and project leadership roles. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President of the firm’s People & Places solutions business, responsible for more than half of Jacobs’ overall business portfolio, serving public and private sector clients across a wide range of end markets.

With over 25 years’ experience, Gilmartin has worked internationally throughout his career including leading the delivery of major projects, and running major operations, in Europe, Asia, North America, and the Middle East.