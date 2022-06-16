Rovco Returns to Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm

For the third year running, Rovco, a provider of offshore subsea and survey solutions, has been awarded a contract to carry out work on the Beatrice offshore wind farm.

Commencing this month, the project will be delivered by Rovco’s UK-based team, and will involve survey work on all inter array cable and subsea jacket locations across Beatrice. The survey work provides a focused approach to the monitoring and reporting of asset and critical infrastructure conditions year-on-year, delivering vital insights that enable the planning of potential preventative maintenance and remedial works.

Operated by Rovco’s team, the project will utilize the Glomar Worker DPII vessel, equipped as standard with a Work-class ROV, SubSLAM X2 and associated survey tooling suite, along with PanGeo Subsea’s 3D Sub-Bottom Imager to perform cable depth of burial assessments.

Located in the Outer Moray Firth, Beatrice is Scotland’s second largest operational offshore wind farm. Fully operational since June 2019, it is located approximately 13km from the Caithness coast, and has a rated capacity of 588 MW.

Beatrice Offshore Windfarm Ltd is operated by SSE Renewables, under a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Red Rock Power Limited (25%), The Renewables Infrastructure Group (17.5%) and Equitix (17.5%).