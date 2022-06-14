Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Scantrol to Supply AHC for Electric C-LARs Winches

June 14, 2022

Scantrol AS is pleased to announce a new cooperation with C-LARs LLC, a Texas based manufacturing company, for the supply of control systems including Active Heave Compensation (AHC). The contract was signed at OTC Houston in early May. Image courtesy Scantrol
Scantrol AS and C-LARs LLC inked a deal in Houston at OTC this year, whereby Scantrol will supply control systems including Active Heave Compensation (AHC).  

Scantrol is an independent supplier of monitoring and control systems for the marine business. C-LAR is a manufacturer of custom engineered industrial equipment that serves a global client base, including aerospace, oceanographic, military, government, and commercial users. 

C-LARs is designing and building an electric launch and recovery system for work class ROV’s. The first stock build is expected to be completed in early 2023. Multiple ROV manufacturers and operators have expressed a very high interest in the new system.

