Kongsberg Digital to Handle Floatel Internationals Digital Services

June 14, 2022

Image courtesy Floatel
Floatel International will become a part of Kongsberg Digital's digital infrastructure Vessel Insight.

Floatel is currently operating in the North Sea region, Australia, Gulf of Mexico and Brazil and have a fleet consisting of five semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessels. The company is systematically working to reduce its emissions and optimize its operations. As a part of Kongsberg Digital´s infrastructure Vessel Insight, the goal is to gain better control and smarter solutions through digitalization. Vessel Insight will be deployed on all of Floatel International´s operational rigs.

"One of our main focus areas is data-driven decarbonization," said Alexander Östberg, Technical Manager at Floatel International. "We hope to get the most out of apps such as Maress and will hopefully get better use of our fuel management data. With the Vessel Insight infrastructure and the Kognifai ecosystem, we have all our digital solutions in the same place and greater opportunities for further digitalization."

