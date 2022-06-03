Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Guyana's Economy has Recovered, but Needs to Watch Oil Dependence - IMF

June 3, 2022

An FPSO offshore Guyana - (File photo: Hess Corp.)
An FPSO offshore Guyana - (File photo: Hess Corp.)

The Guyanese economy has recovered well after the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to an oil boom, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday, but the country must be wary of over-dependence on oil income.

The tiny South American nation has an ambitious oil development plan that has followed over 30 oil and gas findings by an Exxon-led consortium. It is one of the largest reserve discoveries over the last decade globally, with 11 billion barrels of recoverable resources.  

"Guyana's medium-term prospects are more favorable than ever before, with increasing oil production having the potential to transform Guyana's economy," the IMF said in a statement following virtual meetings between its staff and Guyanese officials.

The oil reserves "could help Guyana build up substantial fiscal and external buffers to absorb shocks while addressing infrastructure gaps and human development needs," the statement added.

"However, increased dependence on oil revenues will expose the economy to volatility in global oil prices," the statement said, adding IMF staff recommend moderate increases in public investment amid a strengthening of medium-term fiscal policy.

"While pressing development challenges still face the country, a large surge in public investment could add inflationary pressure, affect the competitiveness of the non-oil economy, lead to an eventual loss in FX reserves, and might not be sustainable over the medium-term," it said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb, Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos/Editing by Mark Potter)

Energy Industry News Activity Production South America Floating Production


Trending Offshore News

Credit:Graham Buchan Innes/MarineTraffic.com

Equinor Terminates $428M Offshore Drilling Contract for...
Drilling
Al Shaheen field - Credit: NOC

Ruya Project in Qatar: McDermott Wins One of Its Largest...
Middle East

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

UWA Engineers Supporting Worley's Enhanced Subsea Gas Tieback Project

UWA Engineers Supporting Worley's Enhanced Subsea Gas Tieback Project

SapuraOMV Drills Duster at Kanga Prospect Offshore W. Australia

SapuraOMV Drills Duster at Kanga Prospect Offshore W. Australia

Guyana's Economy has Recovered, but Needs to Watch Oil Dependence - IMF

Guyana's Economy has Recovered, but Needs to Watch Oil Dependence - IMF

Shell Taps Audubon for Gulf of Mexico Platform Work

Shell Taps Audubon for Gulf of Mexico Platform Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine