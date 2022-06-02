Ruya Project in Qatar: McDermott Wins One of Its Largest Ever Offshore FEED Deals

McDermott International has won a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by the Qatari North Oil Company (NOC) for the Ruya Development, previously referred to as Al-Shaheen Phase 3-Batch 1, located offshore Qatar.

"This award is one the largest FEED projects undertaken in McDermott's history and follows the successful completion of the pre-FEED contract," McDermott said.

"This is a strategic contract for our offshore business in Qatar and a game-changer for McDermott as it represents the largest offshore FEED we have ever received in the Middle East," said Tareq Kawash, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. "As was the case for the Pre-FEED with NOC, work will be led from our highly skilled Doha operating center and will be supported by our Chennai engineering office."

"The award strengthens our successful collaboration with NOC and demonstrates the continuity of our business relationship with them," said Neil Gunnion, McDermott Qatar Country Manager and Vice President Operations. "Utilizing our comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the offshore sector in Qatar, we look forward to continuing to work closely with NOC to contribute to the development of Shaheen, which is Qatar's largest offshore oil field."

The scope of the contract comprises developing FEED studies and deliverables suitable for an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) project. This includes creating technical output data (FEED data), providing EPCIC schedule and cost estimates, and developing an early work plan for the brownfield scope with necessary site surveys. The scope also ensures that new greenfield facilities design and brownfield modifications comply with applicable rules and regulations.



