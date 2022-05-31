Former Sevan Marine CEO Becomes Prosafe CFO

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
May 31, 2022

Credit: Prosafe
Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has appointed Reese McNeel (45) as Chief Financial Officer. 

McNeel will replace the current Deputy CEO & CFO, Stig H. Christiansen, who has accepted a position with another company. McNeel will take up his position on August 1, 2022.

McNeel has more than 20 years of experience in management and financial positions, including years of experience in the offshore industry. Most recently, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer at Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Sevan Marine ASA, a company famous for its cylindrical designs of offshore facilities.

McNeel holds a Master of Business Administration from the IESE Business School in Barcelona and a degree in Finance and Economics from Utah State University.

"We are very pleased to welcome Reese McNeel to Prosafe. He brings significant experience and competence and will help drive the further development of Prosafe", says Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe.


