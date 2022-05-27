Subsea 7 Wins Major Deal with Petrobras in Brazil

Offshore installation services company Subsea 7 said Thursday it had won a major contract with Petrobras in Brazil. Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being over $750 million.

The contract is related to the development of the Búzios 8 field located approximately 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro at 2,000 meters of water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning (EPCI) of approximately 126 kilometers of rigid risers and flowlines, 98 kilometers of flexible lines, and 88 kilometers of umbilicals and associated infrastructure, as well as installation of FPSO mooring lines and hook-up.

The pipelines will be built at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Ubu, Brazil, and offshore operations are scheduled to be executed in 2024 and 2025 using one of Subsea 7’s fleet of rigid-reeled pipelay vessels.