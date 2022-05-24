Fugro Deploys Mobile Rig for U.S. Offshore Wind Site Work

Dutch marine survey services firm Fugro is back on the water for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind off the U.S. east coast, conducting a third year of integrated site characterisation services for the New Jersey-based offshore wind farm developer.

Geophysical, metocean, and environmental scopes of work are currently underway, while geotechnical services will startlater this month, using a newly commissioned Fugro C30 mobile rig.

Working from a third-party vessel, the Fugro C30 mobile rig will deliver Atlantic Shores heave‑compensated drilling capabilities and downhole sampling, coring, and in situ testing data.

Fugro has equipped the vessel with an automated launch and recovery system to use in conjunction with its Fugro SEACALF DeepDrive system for performing seabed cone penetration tests.

Jeff Scott, Director of Marine Geotechnics for Fugro in the Americas said: “We are thrilled to continue our integrated site characterization work with Atlantic Shores this year, and we are excited to deploy our new Fugro C30 rig on the project. We are confident it will deliver Atlantic Shores the timely, high-quality soils information needed to optimize foundation and cable design ahead of the target 2024 construction date.”