North Sea: Four Countries Plan to Install 150GW of Offshore Wind Capacity by 2050

Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark will on Wednesday sign a pledge to build at least 150 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity in the North Sea by 2050, enough to power 230 million European homes, said the Danish energy ministry.

This would be an almost tenfold increase in the European Union's offshore wind capacity, and the promise comes as the bloc tries to wean itself of planet-warming fossil fuels and its dependency on Russian energy.

The declaration will be signed at an offshore wind summit in Denmark, where European Commission' President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will participate, among others.

The EU Commission targets 300 GW of wind at sea by 2050 up from the roughly 16 GW currently installed.



