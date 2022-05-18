Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

North Sea: Four Countries Plan to Install 150GW of Offshore Wind Capacity by 2050

May 18, 2022

Credit: familie-eisenlohr.de/AdobeStock
Credit: familie-eisenlohr.de/AdobeStock

Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark will on Wednesday sign a pledge to build at least 150 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity in the North Sea by 2050, enough to power 230 million European homes, said the Danish energy ministry.

This would be an almost tenfold increase in the European Union's offshore wind capacity, and the promise comes as the bloc tries to wean itself of planet-warming fossil fuels and its dependency on Russian energy.

The declaration will be signed at an offshore wind summit in Denmark, where European Commission' President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will participate, among others.

The EU Commission targets 300 GW of wind at sea by 2050 up from the roughly 16 GW currently installed.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Renewables Offshore Wind Renewable Energy

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: BW Ideol

Bourbon to Install Eolmed Floating Wind Farm in...
Credit: Seawind

SeaTech to Design Semi-submersible Platform for Seawind's...


Trending Offshore News

One Alliance's liftboats - Credit; Alliance Offshore

Helix Energy Solutions to Buy Alliance Companies to Boost...
Mergers & Acquisitions
Blind Faith - Image Credit: Chevron (Supplied)

Chevron Sanctions $1.6B Ballymore Deepwater Project in...
Gulf of Mexico

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

VIDEO: Hook-Up of Liza Unity FPSO Offshore Guyana

VIDEO: Hook-Up of Liza Unity FPSO Offshore Guyana

FUELTRAX Taps IMS for Middle East Sales

FUELTRAX Taps IMS for Middle East Sales

EU Unveils $220B Escape Route from Russian Fossil Fuels by 2027

EU Unveils $220B Escape Route from Russian Fossil Fuels by 2027

Technip Energies Launches Green Offshore Hydrogen Solutions Suite

Technip Energies Launches Green Offshore Hydrogen Solutions Suite

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine