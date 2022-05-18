Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Malaysia's Kimanis Crude Exports to Drop in July After Offshore Outage

May 18, 2022

Gumusut Kakap - Image by Ika Prasetyawan - MarineTraffic
Exports of Malaysia's flagship Kimanis crude will fall in July following outages at two offshore oilfields near Sabah, according to a source familiar with the matter and a preliminary loading program.

Six Kimanis crude cargoes will be loaded in July, including one delayed from the previous month, the program showed.

Cargoes due to be loaded in May and June have been delayed by technical issues at the Gumusut-Kakap and Malikai deepwater fields, off the coast of Sabah.  

The Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal, which processes oil and gas produced from the region's offshore fields, has just given clearance for crude exports to resume, the source said, adding that the Gumusut-Kakap field is still gradually resuming production.

Shell and Petronas own the fields, which Shell operates. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment.

Company

Grade

Volume

Loading date

Petronas

Kimanis

605KB

July 5*

PetroBrunei

Kimanis

600KB

July 6-10

Shell

Kimanis

600KB

July 11-15

Petronas

Kimanis

600KB

July 17-21

ConocoPhillips

Kimanis

600KB

July 22-26

Shell

Kimanis

600KB

July 27-31


*rollover cargo from June

 (Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Bradley Perrett)

