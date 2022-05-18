Malaysia's Kimanis Crude Exports to Drop in July After Offshore Outage

Exports of Malaysia's flagship Kimanis crude will fall in July following outages at two offshore oilfields near Sabah, according to a source familiar with the matter and a preliminary loading program.
Six Kimanis crude cargoes will be loaded in July, including one delayed from the previous month, the program showed.
Cargoes due to be loaded in May and June have been delayed by technical issues at the Gumusut-Kakap and Malikai deepwater fields, off the coast of Sabah.
The Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal, which processes oil and gas produced from the region's offshore fields, has just given clearance for crude exports to resume, the source said, adding that the Gumusut-Kakap field is still gradually resuming production.
Shell and Petronas own the fields, which Shell operates. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment.
Company
Grade
Volume
Loading date
Petronas
Kimanis
605KB
July 5*
PetroBrunei
Kimanis
600KB
July 6-10
Shell
Kimanis
600KB
July 11-15
Petronas
Kimanis
600KB
July 17-21
ConocoPhillips
Kimanis
600KB
July 22-26
Shell
Kimanis
600KB
July 27-31
*rollover cargo from June
(Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Bradley Perrett)