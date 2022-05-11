PD Ports Inks Deal to Bring Seajacks' UK Marine Base to Teesside

U.K.-based PD Ports announced it has entered into a long-term deal with offshore energy services company Seajacks to bring their U.K. marine base to the Tees Valley.

Formerly based in Amsterdam, the new agreement will see Seajacks utilizing Cargo Fleet Wharf at Teesport Commerce Park to berth up to three self-propelled jack-up vessels while not out at work in the North Sea. The first of these vessels, the Kraken, moored at Teesport Commerce Park recently.

“This is fantastic news for PD Ports and for the Tees Valley,” said PD Ports CEO, Frans Calje. “Teesport, and the whole of our region, is at the forefront of the transition away from high carbon energy sources and towards lower carbon fuels such as offshore renewables.

“As a business we are committed to playing our full role in the region’s future growth and by bringing businesses such as Seajacks to our region, and striding towards our own ambitious decarbonization targets, we can continue driving this transformational change to deliver a brighter future for all.”

John Vingoe, Seajacks Operations Manager, said, “Seajacks has put in place a long-term arrangement with PD Ports to use Teesport as a home port for its three NG2500X self-propelled jack up vessels – Kraken, Leviathan and Hydra.

“Kraken is already in place in Teesport and is preparing for a new charter contract while the Leviathan will also join when the current project is completed.”