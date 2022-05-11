Probe Launched After 32-tonne Slip Joint Drops on Vessel and Into Sea from Deepsea Atlantic Rig

The Norwegian offshore oil and gas safety body PSA Norway has launched an investigation into a lifting incident that happened on the Deepsea Atlantic offshore drilling rig on Sunday, May 8.

"While hoisting a 32-tonne slip joint from a vessel to Deepsea Atlantic, the rig crane broke down, and its wire ran free. The joint dropped to the vessel's deck and then into the sea. The drop height still has to be ascertained. No personal injuries or damage to subsea structures or the vessel have been reported," the PSA said. The PSA did not share details on the name of the vessel from which the slip joint was being lifted at the time of the incident.

The Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling is owned by Odfjell Drilling, and is on a contract with Equinor. The incident occurred on the Statfjord North satellite field in the North Sea, where Equinor is the operator.

"The PSA has decided to launch its own investigation of this incident. The main objectives are to identify the causes of the incident and possible lessons to be learnt, and to share this information with the industry," the PSA said.

In conducting its investigation, the PSA said it would clarify the course of events and the scope of the incident, assess the actual and potential consequences of the incident, assess direct and underlying causes identify nonconformities and improvement points related to the regulations, apply necessary enforcement powers to correct possible regulatory breaches, make public its findings, and contribute to experience transfer to and learning by other players in the petroleum sector.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to Equinor and Odfjell Drilling, seeking further info on the incident. We will update the article with any response we may receive.

In a recently released 2021 annual report, Odfjell Drilling said that in 2021, In 2021, the company saw an increasing lost time incident trend, but a decrease in the number of medical treatments and dropped objects.

Odfjell said it had experienced one "high potential incident" and one serious incident in 2021.

The serious incident happened during a lifting operation in January 2021 when a crane hook hit a person during a lifting operation.

According to Odfjell drilling, the injury resulted in an LTI, but the injured person has recovered well and is back in his ordinary work. The "high potential incident" happened in November 2021 when a drill line dropped to the drill floor during a change of drill line.

No one was injured as a result of this dropped object, but the investigation group evaluated the potential consequence as high, Odfjell Drilling said in its annual report.