Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Deals Shifting Oil, Gas Fields Away from Climate Committed Firms to Those Without Them On the Rise

May 10, 2022

Credit: Goodvibes Photo
Credit: Goodvibes Photo

Deals in which oil and gas assets move from companies with climate goals to companies without such goals are on the rise, according to a study by the U.S. non-governmental organization Environmental Defense Fund.

A company shifting polluting assets from its balance sheet by selling them can claim a better climate scorecard, but if assets land in the hands of less scrutinized and climate-committed firms, the overall environmental impact might be negative.

"When assets move from public to private markets or from operators with environmental commitments to those without, near-term emissions can increase, energy transition planning can falter, and climate disclosure can worsen," the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) said in a report on the study, released on Tuesday.

The study looked at mergers and acquisitions between 2017 and 2021 and different parameters to determine whether assets stayed with companies with targets to reduce their planet-warming emissions of CO2 and methane.

EDF found 155 deals worth $86.4 billion moved assets away from net zero committed companies.

It said 211 deals worth $115.6 billion removed assets from companies with explicit methane reduction goals.

"In 2018, reduced-environmental-commitment transfers accounted for roughly 10% of total deals. By 2021, that percentage rose to 15%," the report said.

"The proportional value of reduced-environmental-commitment transactions also ballooned from 15% of overall deal value in 2018 to 30% of overall deal value in 2021."

Deals which shifted oil and gas fields from publicly traded companies, which face much stricter scrutiny and higher disclosure pressure from shareholders, media, and authorities, to private firms outnumbered reverse transactions.


(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Climate Emissions Energy Production Activity Industry News

Related Offshore News

Piper Bravo - Credit: Repsol Sinopec

Studies Start to Develop Marigold UK North Sea Field Using...
Oseberg Field Center Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland

Equinor Posts Record 1Q Pretax Profit. Sale of Gas Now Its...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Ocean Infinity (Supplied)

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits...
Offshore Energy
Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

U.S. Asked Brazil's Petrobras If It Could Boost Oil...
Floating Production

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Deals Shifting Oil, Gas Fields Away from Climate Committed Firms to Those Without Them On the Rise

Deals Shifting Oil, Gas Fields Away from Climate Committed Firms to Those Without Them On the Rise

Thermoplastic Composite Pipes Could Carry Hydrogen Produced Directly at Floating Wind Farms

Thermoplastic Composite Pipes Could Carry Hydrogen Produced Directly at Floating Wind Farms

TotalEnergies Confirms Green Light for Floating Wind Project in the Mediterranean Sea

TotalEnergies Confirms Green Light for Floating Wind Project in the Mediterranean Sea

Ashtead Technology Develops Optical Chain Measurement System

Ashtead Technology Develops Optical Chain Measurement System

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine