Höegh LNG Names New President & CEO

Oslo-listed LNG FSRU specialist Höegh LNG has appointed Erik Nyheim as the new President & CEO, effective from mid-August this year.

Nyheim comes from the position as Partner of Boston Consulting Group's Norwegian office where he has successfully led their maritime practice since 2019. Prior to this, he worked for more than 15 years with the Wilhelmsen group.

Nyheim holds a BSc Economics and Business Administration from the Norwegian School of Business and Administration (NHH) in Bergen.

Chairman of the Board, Morten W. Høegh said Wednesday: "We are very pleased to welcome Erik to lead the company at a very exciting time. He will bring important and relevant experience for the role as President & CEO, enabling us to successfully realize our vision of enabling the transition to clean energy."

Erik Nyheim added: "It is a great honor to be appointed as the next President & CEO of Höegh LNG. I am impressed by how the company has developed to become the world's leading owner and operator of FSRUs and look forward to leading the next phase of the company's development in a period when the security of supply and energy transition is high on the agenda. I am excited about getting to know the business and all its people when I join later in the summer."