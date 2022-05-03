Bilfinger UK Expands Offshore Wind Team

UK-based engineering and maintenance contractor Bilfinger UK has made three appointments to its offshore wind team in Great Yarmouth, growing the business’s Southern North Sea presence for projects in the UK and Denmark.

The company has appointed a business development consultant, operations manager and operations team lead to strengthening its team as it continues to expand its service offering into the renewables market.

Paul Hubbard has joined Bilfinger UK as business development consultant. With nearly four decades of experience working across the oil and gas, utilities and renewables industries, Hubbard has a background in supply chain and in sales. For the last 10 years, he has worked as a business development manager in the renewables industry, and his new role will see him continue to develop strong working relationships with wind farm operators.

Jason Potter has been appointed as an operations manager, a position in which he will be responsible for driving project delivery. Jason has over 30 years’ experience in the inspection and maintenance of cranes, and lifting and safety-critical equipment. For the last decade, he has brought that valuable knowledge and experience into the renewables industry, mainly working in the onshore and offshore wind sector, overseeing the management of many significant inspection and operations and maintenance-related contracts, Bilfinger siad.

Svetlana Webber joins the business as operations team lead. Webber joins Bilfinger UK as Operations Team Lead.

"Well known within the renewables sector, Svetlana has over 10 years’ experience in supplying and mobilizing technicians for numerous onshore and offshore projects in the UK and worldwide. Svetlana is responsible for the development of the Bilfinger UK’s wind turbine servicing, operations and maintenance, installation and commissioning offering," Bilfinger said.

"The three appointments will strengthen the company as it continues to grow its renewables customer base, providing wind farm operators with comprehensive maintenance and operations expertise," the company added.

Bilfinger UK business development and commercial director Mike Henderson said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a part of the offshore wind industry and indeed the wider energy transition. Great Yarmouth is an important strategic location for Bilfinger, and we are committed to further strengthening our capabilities in the southern sector. This trio of strong appointments will underpin Bilfinger UK’s delivery - Paul, Jason, and Svetlana Bring experience, relationships and specialist expertise to the team.”

Bilfinger UK was formed in January 2022 following the merger of its offshore business Bilfinger Salamis UK and its onshore business, Warrington-headquartered Bilfinger UK.