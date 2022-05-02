Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Perenco Shuts Gabon Oil Terminal after 300,000-barrel Leak

May 2, 2022

Cap Lopez - Credit: NASA - Wikimedia Commons
Cap Lopez - Credit: NASA - Wikimedia Commons

Anglo-French oil company Perenco has shut its Cap Lopez oil terminal near Port Gentil in Gabon after a storage tank leaked more than 300,000 barrels of oil, it said in a statement.

The oil, which amounts to more than Gabon's daily crude output, leaked into retention tanks on Thursday and did not spill into the surrounding area, the company said.

The cause of the spill was not yet clear and Perenco has opened an investigation. Reuters was unable to reach the site on Saturday.

"A situation of force majeure has been declared, in order to secure the facilities and prevent any environmental damage," the statement said. No marine pollution has been detected yet, it said.

A spokesman said that it could take a few days to pump the oil back into the tanks.

Gabon, in Central Africa, produces about 200,000 barrels of oil a day. Output from its mature fields have declined in recent decades, down from around 370,000 barrels a day in 1997.

(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Ports Coastal/Inland Industry News Africa Terminals


Trending Offshore News

S188 - Credit; Exmar (File Image)

Belgium's Exmar Loss Deepens as it Seeks LNG Ship...
Offshore
Credit: Mammoet

Cranes: Mammoet Unlawfully Accused Huisman of Patent...
Energy

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

German Offshore Wind Firm RWE Eyes Business with Louisiana Companies

German Offshore Wind Firm RWE Eyes Business with Louisiana Companies

First Floating Wind Turbine for Equinor's Hywind Tampen Project Assembled in Norway

First Floating Wind Turbine for Equinor's Hywind Tampen Project Assembled in Norway

U.S.-based W&T Offshore and S. Korea's KNOC Pen Collaboration Deal

U.S.-based W&T Offshore and S. Korea's KNOC Pen Collaboration Deal

Petrobras Starts Oil and Gas Production from First of Four Mero Field FPSOs

Petrobras Starts Oil and Gas Production from First of Four Mero Field FPSOs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine