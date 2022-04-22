Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
C-Innovation Brings Remote Survey Service to Gulf of Mexico

April 22, 2022

Credit: C-Innovation
Edison Chouest Offshore's affiliate C-Innovation has, through its C-Survey (C-S) division, brought its remote survey operations to the Gulf of Mexico for the first time, after two years of successful operation in Guyana.

According to C-Innovation, remote surveys enable C-S to be fully operational 24/7 without personnel being onboard a vessel, eliminating associated travel time and expenses, offshore health and safety exposure, and the need for COVID-19 related measures.
Credit: C-Innovation"After two years of successful operations in Guyana, C-S has now successfully completed its first biological marine growth survey in the Gulf of Mexico. The personnel was stationed at C-I’s corporate headquarters in Mandeville, Louisiana, U.S., which kept personnel onboard (POB) to a minimum," C-S said.

The company did not say at which project or for which client the survey had been conducted. Offshore Engineer has reached out for more details. We will update the article with any response we may receive.


