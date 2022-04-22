Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siem Offshore Nets New Deal for Siem Spearfih OSCV

April 22, 2022

Siem Spearfish - Credit: Siem Offshore
Siem Spearfish - Credit: Siem Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has secured a new contract for the offshore subsea construction vessel Siem Spearfish with DeepOcean. 

The contract for the 2014-built vessel will start in direct continuation of its current commitment, securing a firm utilization until the end of 2023. 

"The contract shows an increased appetite in the market to secure OSCV’s for longer periods," Siem Offshore said.

DeepOcean plans to deploy the vessel to support its clients predominately in West Africa and Europe both in the offshore renewables and oil and gas sector undertaking projects within offshore construction and inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR).

Siem Offshore did not share information on the value of the contract.

