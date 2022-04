Malaysia's Perdana Petroleum has, through its subsidiary Perdana Nautika, received a work order award from Vantage Well Services for the provision of an accommodation work barge.

The 90-day contract for the Sarawak Offshore 2022 facilities work, is expected to start on May 28, 2022. Vantage will have an option to extend the contract by up to 35 days.

The estimated contract value (without the extension period) is approximately RM5.49 million ($1,28 million).