PGS Starts Southern North Sea Seismic Data Rejuvenation Project

April 21, 2022

Credit: PGS
Credit: PGS

Norwegian offshore seismic data acquisition and processing company PGS has announced the Southern North Sea reprocessing project.

The SNS Vision data rejuvenation project from PGS will target a mature gas province in the central SNS area, with a parallel focus on post-salt carbon storage potential in the Bunter formation. Data will be ready in spring 2023, PGS said.

"The 10 000 sq. km PSDM reprocessing will deliver a single data volume and will bring new insights into the prospectivity in this prolific gas production area.  It will also provide a valuable base for energy-transition-related subsurface assessments for CCS, subsurface energy storage, and regional shallow subsurface understanding," PGS said.

Processing will include 2 ms high-resolution broadband processing and depth conversion based on full waveform inversion (FWI).

Key to Unlocking Nearfield Potential

"The goals of the SNS Vision project are to address the challenges associated with the imaging of the salt and pre-salt prospective intervals, which will be key to releasing nearfield and new energy potential. Higher-resolution imaging will target the challenges linked to CCS and subsurface energy storage, either in depleted fields, aquifers, or in the salt. Additional products will be delivered to assist in the evaluation of potential post-salt CCS sites,” says Sónia Pereira, VP Data Sales Europe at PGS.

Geoscience UKCS Subsea North Sea Seismic Energy Europe Activity

