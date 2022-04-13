Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eni Inks Deal for Egyptian LNG Exports to Europe

April 13, 2022

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Italy's Eni has signed a framework agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to provide shipments of Egyptian liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Italy and Europe, the Egyptian government said on Wednesday.

"The agreement also aims to exploit the great potential in the field of research and exploration in Egypt, especially in the Nile Delta, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Western Desert," a cabinet statement added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Momen Said Atallah; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Jan Harvey)

