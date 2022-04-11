Empyrean Energy Spuds Jade Well Offshore China

Empyrean Energy has started drilling at the high-impact Jade prospect at its 100% owned Block 29/11 permit, offshore China.

Using the COSL NH-9 semi-submersible drilling rig, the LH 17-2-1 well spudded on Jade prospect at 19:30 on 10 April 2022. Empyrean has said that the Jade Prospect is "a world-class" conventional oil target with a GCA audited mean in place potential of 225 MMbbl and a P10 in place upside of 395 MMbbl.

NH9 (Nanhai 9) is a semi-submersible drilling rig that entered service in 1988. It is capable of drilling in a water depth of up to 5300 feet (1615 meters).

Empyrean has 100% working interest in the offshore block during the exploration phase. In the event of a commercial discovery, its partner, China National Offshore Oil Company ("CNOOC"), may assume a 51% participating interest in the development and production phase.

The NH9 semi-submersible drilling rig started operations at LH 17-2-1 with the drilling of the 36" surface hole down to 588 meters Measured Depth ("MD"), and current operations are installation of the 30" surface conductor.

Following the setting of the surface conductor, the 17 ½" hole will be drilled down to 1050 meters MD, and the 13 ⅝" casing will be set and cemented in place. The rig will then drill ahead in 12 ¼" hole to approximately 2140 meters MD before setting the 9 ⅝" casing.

After setting the 9 ⅝" casing, the rig will drill ahead in the 8 ½" hole section through to the expected Total Depth ("TD") of the well at 2860 meters MD.

"During the drilling of the Jade well, we are conducting Logging While Drilling ("LWD") operations and should we encounter hydrocarbons in the main target zone we will run additional Combo Logs to confirm any oil pay zones. If an oil pay zone is confirmed then the plan is to carry out flow testing operations on the oil pay zones," Empyrean said.

Empyrean CEO, Tom Kelly, said: "Empyrean is delighted to inform shareholders that following successful anchoring operations at the Jade location we have spudded the Jade well over the weekend and drilled the first section of hole. The Empyrean, COSL, and CNOOC EnerTech teams are working very well together to drill the well safely and achieve the objective."