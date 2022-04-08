Norway Opens New CO2 Storage Area for Bids

Norway on Friday announced a new area for CO2 storage in the North Sea, due to growing interest from the industry.

"Several companies express interest for licenses under the carbon storage regulations, and new store locations are vital. Carbon capture and storage cuts emissions and creates employment, and we want the Norwegian Continental Shelf to be the leading province for CO2 storage, says Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Terje Aasland.

"Today’s announcement is a result of inquiries from a company that seeks a specific storage area in the North Sea," the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said.

The news comes just two days after the Norwegian government awarded two CO2 storage licenses, one in the North Sea and one in the Barents Sea.

The license in the North Sea was awarded to Equinor ASA, and the license in the Barents Sea is awarded to Equinor ASA, Horisont Energy AS, and Vår Energi AS.



