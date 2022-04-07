Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Wind: Mitsubishi, Shell Aim to Produce 400,000t of Green Hydrogen

April 7, 2022

Credit: Corona Borealis/AdobeStock
Credit: Corona Borealis/AdobeStock

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Shell aim to produce 400,000 tonnes of "green hydrogen" in 2030 through the companies' European offshore wind power project, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

Dutch renewable energy firm Eneco, owned by Mitsubishi and Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co, has decided to invest 10% in a joint venture that includes Shell, Norway's Equinor, and others, for the project, the paper said.

The hydrogen would be produced through wind power instead of natural gas in a bid to reduce the fuel's carbon footprint, the Yomiuri said.

($1 = 123.6800 yen)

(Reuters - Reporting by Kantaro Komiya/Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Hydrogen Industry News Energy Offshore Wind Activity Renewable Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: ABS

ABS to Class Wind Turbine Installation Vessel, Feeder...
Hollandse Kust Beta Substation - Photo by Bartolomej Tomić / Offshore Engineer

TenneT's HKZ Transformer Platforms in Dutch North Sea Hit...


Trending Offshore News

Saipem 12000 will drill for Eni offshore West Africa - Credit: Saipem (file photo)

Saipem Clinches $400M in Offshore Drilling Contracts
Middle East
For Illustration - Liza Unity is Guyana's second FPSO in production. - Image Credit: SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore Confirms Giant FPSO Contract Award for...
FPSO

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Osbit Delivers Monopile Gripper for Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm

Osbit Delivers Monopile Gripper for Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm

EastMed Subsea Gas Pipeline Not Viable, U.S. Diplomat Says

EastMed Subsea Gas Pipeline Not Viable, U.S. Diplomat Says

Offshore Wind: Mitsubishi, Shell Aim to Produce 400,000t of Green Hydrogen

Offshore Wind: Mitsubishi, Shell Aim to Produce 400,000t of Green Hydrogen

TotalEnergies Taps IKM Testing For Tyra II Testing Services

TotalEnergies Taps IKM Testing For Tyra II Testing Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine