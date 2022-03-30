Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Swire Energy Services Names Harrestrup Head of Commercial for Wind Division

March 30, 2022

Jan Harrestrup. Image courtesy Swire Energy Services
Jan Harrestrup. Image courtesy Swire Energy Services

Since the acquisition of ALL NRG in August 2021, Swire Energy Services Wind division has seen several new senior appointments, with the most recent being that of Jan Harrestrup as Head of Commercial.

Leading the commercial team, Harrestrup will be responsible for global business development, contract management and sales, in addition to procurement and the general management of SES Danish entity, Swire Energy Services A/S.

Prior to his appointment Harrestrup held the role of Head of Sales with B&R Automation Danmark. Further to his MBA in Management of Technology, his career includes a variety of commercial and business development roles across 16 years in the Wind sector covering Europe, the United States and Asia including VP Business Development at DEIF Wind Power Technology.

