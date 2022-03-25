Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BHP Files Plan for Closure of Griffin Gas Export Pipeline Off Australia

March 25, 2022

©NOPSEMA
©NOPSEMA

BHP Petroleum has submitted an environment plan for the "safe and sustainable" closure of the Griffin Gas Export Pipeline, offshore W. Australia.

The  Griffin Gas Export Pipeline is located within Pipeline Licence WA-3-PL, in Commonwealth waters, and extends from the pipeline end manifold (PLEM) in the Griffin field (WA-10-L) through WA State waters (Pipeline Licence TPL/10) to the shore, ~40 km south west of Onslow. 

Water depths along the Griffin Gas Export Pipeline range from 130 m at the pipeline end manifold (PLEM) to 90 m at the State/Commonwealth waters boundary. The Griffin Gas Export Pipeline is currently pressurized with a nitrogen blanket.

The scope of the environment plan includes the pigging and cleaning of the pipeline to remove mercury contamination, conducting an as-left survey of the pipeline, and decommissioning the pipeline in situ in perpetuity. The scope also includes contingent pipeline removal activities should the mercury removal be unsuccessful.

Pipeline activities managed under the environment plan are planned to start no sooner than Q1 2023, pending regulatory approvals, support vessel availability, and weather constraints. The completion is expected by the end of the calendar year 2024.

The removal of the majority of the Griffin facilities (well heads, flowlines, subsea ancillary equipment) within the WA-10-L and WA-12-L licenses is subject to an environmental approval currently under assessment by the Australian offshore oil and gas safety regulator NOPSEMA, and remaining field equipment (Riser Turret Mooring - if not fully removed, piles, anchors, concrete gravity bases) will be subject to a separate future environmental approval.

Australia/NZ Pipelines Decommissioning Shallow Water Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

Most of the oil in the pipeline belongs to Russia, Kazakhstan, and international oil majors such as Chevron. It exports oil from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. Photo Credit: kilinson/AdobeStock

Russia Warns of Sharp Caspian Pipeline Oil Export Drop...
© Carnarvon Energy

Santos Makes Significant Oil Discovery at Pavo Well...


Trending Offshore News

©Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea...
Offshore Energy
©Tennet

TenneT: No Major Damage to HKZ Jacket after Cargo Ship...
Maritime Safety

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

GustoMSC's Floating Wind Platform Model Passes Harsh Environment Tests

GustoMSC's Floating Wind Platform Model Passes Harsh Environment Tests

Current News

BHP Files Plan for Closure of Griffin Gas Export Pipeline Off Australia

BHP Files Plan for Closure of Griffin Gas Export Pipeline Off Australia

AET's Petrobras-bound Newbuild Shuttle Tanker Named in South Korea

AET's Petrobras-bound Newbuild Shuttle Tanker Named in South Korea

Saipem to Launch 2B Euro Cash Call and Sell Assets in Rescue plan

Saipem to Launch 2B Euro Cash Call and Sell Assets in Rescue plan

Boskalis Delivers HKZ Beta Substation to Tennet

Boskalis Delivers HKZ Beta Substation to Tennet

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine