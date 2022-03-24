Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PM Johnson: UK Needs to Go Big on Nuclear and Offshore Wind

March 24, 2022

UK PM Boris Johnson / Image by: Picture by Andrew Parsons No 10 Downing Street / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
UK PM Boris Johnson / Image by: Picture by Andrew Parsons No 10 Downing Street / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Britain's new energy security strategy will look to expand domestic nuclear and offshore wind capacity to bolster the country's energy independence and bring down the cost of living in the future, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Johnson is expected to set out a new strategy by the end of the month on energy security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

"We need to go big on nuclear in this country, we need to go much bigger on offshore wind," he told LBC Radio. "We can make sure that by investing in energy production, domestic energy production, independent energy production, we can have sustainable long-term suppliers that will bring down the costs for consumers over the long term."


(Reuters - Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

