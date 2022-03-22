Equinor's EVP Technology, Digital & Innovation Resigns. Joins Dril-Quip Board

U.S. offshore energy industry equipment maker Dril-Quip has appointed Carri Lockhart to its Board. She most recently served as Equinor's Executive Vice President for Technology, Digital & Innovation (TDI), with responsibility for enabling Equinor’s energy transition.

Equinor said Tuesday that Lockhart had decided to resign from Equinor to return to the U.S.

"I thank Carri for her contributions in the [Corporate Executive Committee] CEC, her effort to establish the TDI business area, and her commitment to develop Equinor’s technology agenda. I wish her all the best in the future,” said Equinor CEO Anders Opedal.

Lockhart will step out of the Corporate Executive Committee (CEC) on March 2022 and will be available for the company to secure a good handover unit on June 30, 2022. Senior Vice President Elisabeth Birkeland Kvalheim has been appointed acting Executive Vice President for TDI, effective Tuesday.

Dril-Quip Board

Separately, Dril-Quip said that, Lockhart, 50, would join its board. Previously at Equinor, she was Senior Vice President – Development & Production International Portfolio and Partner Operations from August 2018 until November 2020 and she was Senior Vice President – Development Production Offshore US (which also included Mexico offshore operations) from May 2016 until August 2018.

Prior to joining Equinor in 2016, Lockhart was employed by Marathon Oil Company for over 20 years in various management, operational and technical positions both domestically and internationally, including as Regional Vice President – Eagle Ford, Regional Vice President – Bakken and Regional Vice President – the United Kingdom.

Lockhart holds a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from Montana Technological University.

Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip's Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to have Carri join our Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from her experience in the energy transition area along with her significant industry experience both at Equinor and Marathon Oil. As we devote more resources to energy transition efforts, Carri’s experience and leadership in that area will be a great resource for the Company and her background in the energy industry will further strengthen the Board’s talent and competencies. We look forward to her contributions to Dril-Quip’s future success as we grow and evolve.”