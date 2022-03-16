Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Elgood Online: IOG Starts Gas Production from Another Saturn Banks Field

March 16, 2022

Credit: IOG
Credit: IOG

UK-North Sea-focused oil and gas firm IOG on Wednesday confirmed first gas production from the Elgood field, part of Phase 1 of its Saturn Banks Project. 

"Following the confirmation of first gas at Blythe on Monday, the company yesterday also brought Elgood into production. Elgood has been developed as a subsea tie-back to the Blythe normally unmanned platform, which is controlled from Bacton terminal," IOG said Wednesday.

Phase 1 covers the production from Blythe, Elgood, and Southwark fields. Southwark's first gas is scheduled for Q3 2022,

As for the Elgood first gas, IOG said: "As previously indicated, an initial view on flow rates will be assessed once stable production has been established from both fields. The Company intends to analyze reservoir performance data over the initial months of production to inform an annual production guidance range."

Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, said: "I am very pleased to confirm that Blythe and Elgood fields have now both been started up, adding further new gas flow straight into the UK market. We look forward to building up through this early phase of start-up to establish stable production rates so that we can assess production guidance in due course.

Developing further UK gas resources is the right thing to do both from an environmental and energy security perspective. We are encouraged by the recent government discussions with industry and ministerial comments on supporting further investment in domestic gas supply, which is exactly what IOG stands for.”

IOG last Friday said it had struck a new gas sales agreement ("GSA") with BP Gas Marketing Limited ("BPGM"), for Saturn Banks gas.

The deal covers its equity gas from all of the Saturn Banks Phase 1 fields (Blythe, Elgood, Southwark), plus the Nailsworth and Elland fields which are part of Phase 2, in the southern North Sea, on a long-term basis with break clauses after September 2023.

UKCS North Sea Shallow Water Energy Activity Production

Related Offshore News

UK PM Boris Johnson / Image by: Picture by Andrew Parsons No 10 Downing Street / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

UK PM Johnson Meets with UK Offshore Oil and Gas Industry...
Credit: Spirit Energy

Heerema, DeepOcean Win North Sea Decommissioning Deals...


Trending Offshore News

Credit:JHI

Eco Atlantic Agrees to Buy Guyana-focused JHI
Mergers & Acquisitions
©Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Clinches 'Substantial' EPCI Contract
Subsea

Sponsored

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Petrofac Can Compete for ADNOC Contracts Again, As Year-long, Bribery-related Suspension Lifted

Petrofac Can Compete for ADNOC Contracts Again, As Year-long, Bribery-related Suspension Lifted

Tyra Offshore Accommodation Unit En Route to Denmark

Tyra Offshore Accommodation Unit En Route to Denmark

Massachusetts Maritime Academy Teams Up with Union Apprentice Program for Offshore Wind

Massachusetts Maritime Academy Teams Up with Union Apprentice Program for Offshore Wind

Acteon's Claxton to Acquire Oceaneering's Decommissioning Personnel and Assets

Acteon's Claxton to Acquire Oceaneering's Decommissioning Personnel and Assets

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine