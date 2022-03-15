Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tidewater Inks Fleet Management Software Deal with Tero Marine

March 15, 2022

(Photo: Tero Marine)
(Photo: Tero Marine)

Offshore service vessels owner Tidewater has signed a partnership agreement with Tero Marine to provide consultancy services and the fleetwide implementation of Tero Marine’s TM Master fleet management software suite.

The move is part of Tidewater's wider initiative aiming to transform its fleet to global systems and processes, create efficiencies through automation, digitalization to connect and integrate onshore and offshore, and scalability to optimize fleet efficiency for new acquisitions. Tidewater last week announced the acquisition of Swire Pacific Offshore, creating the world’s largest OSV fleet.

The fleet management software initiative is intended to strategically unify processes and best practice across the group, eliminating fragmentation and reducing the administrative burden on the ship and shore-based teams, according to Tero Marine, part of the Ocean Technologies Group (OTG). This centralized approach will also provide increased data transparency making it easier to verify safety-critical checks onboard and provide real-time oversight and control over their operations, the company said.

Tidewater expects the new direction to yield significant financial gains, with change management seen as critical to unlocking considerable potential for return on investment.

Sam R Rubio, Tidewater's executive vice president and chief financial officer, said, “The financial drivers for these savings are based on achieving industry best in class practices. Savings will only be achieved by optimizing processes and securing acceptance across the fleet. TM Master software is an enabler, but it is our crews and onshore resources that will make this a successful transition. Change management is a critical success factor for any transformation.”

Support Vessel Software Technology Contracts Industry News Offshore Vessels

Related Offshore News

Caption 1: Zinus’ autonomous charging solution will provide fully electric sea transportation for workers going to and from Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Singapore.

Zinus' Shore Power for Shell's Electric Catamarans in...
Havila Phoenix - Image Credit: Gordon Graham/MarineTraffic.com

Nexans, Peterson Den Helder Charter Havila Shipping Vessel...


Trending Offshore News

A drillship sits up against a bulk carrier vessel March 12, 2022, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The vessels collided when the mobile drilling unit vessel broke free of its moorings due to high winds. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Coast Guard Sector Mobile)

Update: Valaris Drillship Collides with Bulk Carrier in...
North America
File image: IOG

First Gas Flows from IOG's Saturn Banks Project in UK...
UKCS

Sponsored

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

OceanAlpha Features USV Portfolio at OI 2022

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Aker BP, ConocoPhillips Get Approvals for Overly, Peder Offshore Wells

Aker BP, ConocoPhillips Get Approvals for Overly, Peder Offshore Wells

Tidewater Inks Fleet Management Software Deal with Tero Marine

Tidewater Inks Fleet Management Software Deal with Tero Marine

OMV to Spell Out Green Transition in Strategy Revamp

OMV to Spell Out Green Transition in Strategy Revamp

Equinor Stops Trading Russian Oil

Equinor Stops Trading Russian Oil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine