Jadestone Energy Resumes Full Output from Montara (Australia)

March 2, 2022

Credit: Jadestone Energy
Jadestone Energy said Wednesday it had resumed full production at the Montara project offshore Australia.

Montara production had in recent weeks been running at reduced rates following an engine failure in the gas reinjection compressor.  

"The engine has been replaced and gas lift reinstated, allowing for full production to be restored at rates seen immediately prior to the gas compressor fault," Jadestone said.

Paul Blakeley, President, and CEO said: "A key element of our strategy to increase efficiency and uptime at Montara is availability of key spares. Having a spare gas re-injection compressor engine core on hand allowed us to effect timely repairs, thereby limiting the period of reduced production.  Our offshore team has worked diligently and safely to carry out this significant maintenance activity, with full production now restored as oil prices strengthen above US$100/bbl."

Jadestone is the 100% owner and operator of the Montara project, located in Production Licences AC/L7 and AC/L8 in the Timor Sea, approximately 690 kilometers west of Darwin, 630 kilometers north of Broome, and 250 kilometers north-west from the Kimberley coastline of Western Australia in water depth of 77 meters. The Montara fields are situated in the Vulcan Sub-basin.

Insight

Video

Current News

