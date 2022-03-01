Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Cuts Funding for New Projects in Russia

March 1, 2022

Copyright howcolour/AdobeStock
Copyright howcolour/AdobeStock

TotalEnergies condemned what it called Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine but stopped short of following rivals such as Shell and BP, which have said they will exit positions in resource-rich Russia.

The French oil major, which holds a 19.4% stake in Novatek, Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas, said it "will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia".

"TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia," it said in a statement.

Earlier, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had said he would be holding discussions with the heads of TotalEnergies and energy company Engie ENGIE.PA about their business interests in Russia.

"I believe there is a question of principle in working with any political or financial person close to Russian power," Le Maire told France Info radio.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sarah Morland, Editing by Richard Lough and Louise Heavens)

Russia War Industry News Production Offshore Energy

Related Offshore News

Copyright charnsitr/AdobeStock

Inside Trade: From Energy to Food, China-Russia Trade has...
In the announcement of Shell's decision to exit joint ventures with Gazprom, Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden, said: “We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security.” Photo Credit Photographic Services, Shell International Limited

Shell to Pull the Plug on Gazprom Equity Partnerships

Insight

Oil's Journey from Worthless in the Pandemic to $100 a Barrel

Oil's Journey from Worthless in the Pandemic to $100 a Barrel

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

ExxonMobil Starts Removing US Employees from Russia

ExxonMobil Starts Removing US Employees from Russia

Neptune Energy Targets 2030 to Store More Carbon Than It Emits

Neptune Energy Targets 2030 to Store More Carbon Than It Emits

"CTO in Focus" - Gareth Davies, Baker Hughes

"CTO in Focus" - Gareth Davies, Baker Hughes

Nord Stream 2 Owner Mulls Insolvency in Wake of Pipeline Halt, Sanctions, Say Sources

Nord Stream 2 Owner Mulls Insolvency in Wake of Pipeline Halt, Sanctions, Say Sources

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine