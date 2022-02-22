Na Kika Tie-back: BP Starts Production from Herschel Expansion in Gulf of Mexico

Oil major BP has started up production from its Herschel Expansion project in the Gulf of Mexico, in what is the first of four major projects scheduled to be delivered by BP globally in 2022.

The first phase of the Herschel Expansion project comprises the development of a new subsea production system and the first of up to three wells tied to the Na Kika platform. At its peak, this first well is expected to increase platform annual gross production by an estimated 10,600 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d). Na Kika platform itself has been online since 2003.

Starlee Sykes, BP senior vice president, Gulf of Mexico and Canada, said: “BP continues to grow its position in the Gulf of Mexico by bringing online high-quality projects. Like other recent start-ups in the Gulf of Mexico, with Herschel, we are tying into existing infrastructure to produce some of the most efficient barrels in the world. Focusing our hydrocarbons business on the highest quality resources such as these sits at the heart of BP’s strategy. Doing so safely, ahead of schedule, and under budget is testament to the caliber of the team.”

The BP-operated well, drilled to a depth of approximately 19,000 feet, is located southeast of the Na Kika platform, approximately 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans. The project provides infrastructure for future well tie-in opportunities, BP said.

BP and Shell each hold a 50 percent working interest in the Herschel development.

Ewan Drummond, BP senior vice president, projects, production, and operations, said: “Herschel is a great example of the type of fast-payback, high-return tie-back opportunities we continue to deliver as we focus and high-grade our hydrocarbons portfolio. I would like to thank the team for their commitment in the safe and early execution of this project.”

According to World Energy Reports, the Na Kika platform, built by Hyundai and online since December 2003, is used as a production hub to produce the Kepler, Ariel, Fourier, Herschel, (and now Herchel Expansion), East Anstey, Coulomb, Isabela, Galapagos fields in the Mississippi Canyon area of the GOM.