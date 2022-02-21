Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ExxonMobil Spuds Cutthroat Well Offshore Brazil

February 21, 2022

©Seadrill (File photo)
©Seadrill (File photo)

ExxonMobil has started drilling at the Cutthroat prospect in a deepwater block in the Sergipe Alagoas Basin, offshore Brazil.

The news of the drilling start-up was shared by Enauta, one of Exxon's partners in Block SEAL-M-428, where the well site is located.

According to Enauta, Seadrill’s West Saturn drillship has been executing the drilling operation, in a water depth of 3,093 meters.

The drilling operations are estimated to last between two and four months, Enauta said.

Enauta holds a 30% working interest in nine blocks at the Sergipe Alagoas Basin. Enauta will be partially carried by partners ExxonMobil and Murphy Oil in the Cutthroat well (formally 1-EMEB-3- SES) related costs, according to respective farm-out agreements.

ExxonMobil and Murphy Oil farmed into Enauta's (then known as QGEP) SEAL-M-428 block in 2017.  

Deepwater Drilling Activity South America Drilling Rigs

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Bordelon Marine Names Pitre Director of Operations

Bordelon Marine Names Pitre Director of Operations

Petrofac Partners Up with Dutch Floating Wind Tech Firm Seawind

Petrofac Partners Up with Dutch Floating Wind Tech Firm Seawind

Report: Chevron Eyes Sale of Three Oil and Gas Fields in Equatorial Guinea

Report: Chevron Eyes Sale of Three Oil and Gas Fields in Equatorial Guinea

ExxonMobil Spuds Cutthroat Well Offshore Brazil

ExxonMobil Spuds Cutthroat Well Offshore Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine