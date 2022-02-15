Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gazprom Neft to Restore Oil Drilling to Pre-pandemic Level in 2022

February 15, 2022

©Gazprom Neft (File Photo)
©Gazprom Neft (File Photo)

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian energy firm Gazprom, expects to restore oil drilling to pre-pandemic volumes this year with the help of new technologies, a company senior manager told Reuters on Tuesday.

Analysts and company sources have said Russia may miss its May target of reaching pre-crisis oil output levels due to a lack of spare production capacity, but could do so later in the year. Read full story

Yury Masalkin, in charge of exploration at Gazprom Neft, said the new technologies have helped speed up the start of production from the time of oil discovery by 2-3 times at the company's Zima project in West Siberia.

"The company has reached one of the highest rates of successful drilling in the industry thanks to introduction of a new approach to complex geological modelling in Russia," he said.

Gazprom Neft has said it plans to increase drilling activity this year by around a half. It expects oil and gas condensate output to rise by 7% in 2022. 

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Fenton)


Asia Drilling Europe

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: Bomboman/AdobeStock

ConocoPhillips Hires Icon Caren Jack-up Rig for Sarawak...
©Ultra Deep Solutions

Mermaid Charters Van Gogh Diving Support Construction...


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Ranger, on the Hibernia J-34 well off Eastern Canada during December 1981, is shown at the 80-foot drilling draft. Some of the twelve anchor cables are visible running from the fairleads on the corner columns - Credit: Government of Canada

Ocean Ranger Sinking: 40th Anniversary of Canada's Worst...
North America
Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: McDermott Nets Its Largest Ever Renewable...
Engineering

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Brazil Has Oil. Exxon Can't Seem to Find It

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Guyana May Choose to Develop Future Oil Prospects on Its Own

Guyana May Choose to Develop Future Oil Prospects on Its Own

UAE's Dragon Oil Strikes Oil in Gulf of Suez

UAE's Dragon Oil Strikes Oil in Gulf of Suez

Putin: Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Would Strengthen Europe's Energy Security

Putin: Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Would Strengthen Europe's Energy Security

Aker BP to Use Odfjell's Deepsea Nordkapp Drilling Rig for KEG Development Wells

Aker BP to Use Odfjell's Deepsea Nordkapp Drilling Rig for KEG Development Wells

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine